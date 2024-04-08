PCC election: Trio want your vote in race to be Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner
Current incumbent Caroline Henry (Con) is standing again having taken over the role three years ago when she defeated Labour’s Paddy Tipping in the vote.
Mrs Henry, the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry (Con), has made putting more officers on the streets and investing in policing presence in towns across Nottinghamshire two of her big priorities during her time in office, and focusing strongly on making town and city streets safer for women.
Up against her will be Gary Godden (Lab) and David Watts (Lib Dem).
Mr Godden is a former Nottinghamshire Police officer, having been with the force for 15 years, who currently works for NHS England as deputy head of its graduate management training programme.
Meanwhile Mr Watts, who also stood in the 2021 election and is currently a councillor on Broxtowe Council.
The election takes place on Thursday, May 2.