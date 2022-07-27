Partners across Bassetlaw team up to crack down on antisocial behaviour

Police from the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team spent last week working together with councillors, Bassetlaw District Council and local housing agencies to combat issues that mean the most to communities.

Holding meetings in different areas across the district, police and partners have spent time engaging with members of the public and getting to the bottom of matters that might be affecting them.

Officers and council representatives spent the week engaging with residents across Worksop and Carlton in Lindrick by setting up stalls, holding meetings and patrolling hotspot areas to speak with locals and understand any concerns they might have.

Members of Bassetlaw District Council teamed up with Nottinghamshire Police to help tackle antisocial behaviour. Credit: Bassetlaw District Council

It comes as the force is shining a light on the hard work being done to tackle antisocial behaviour, the tools being used by officers to engage with people, and some of the great partnership work taking place to work with youngsters and educate them.

Antisocial behaviour can be anything from:

- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour

- Nuisance neighbours

- Littering or drug paraphernalia

- Street drinking

- Misuse of fireworks.

- It can also be defined as any behaviour that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to a person or household.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Antisocial behaviour is something that affects people throughout the county and that’s why partnership working as we have been showing this week is so important.

“Working with our partners including Bassetlaw District Council is incredibly important to really get to the bottom of any issues, clamp down on all forms of antisocial behaviour and show the public that we are listening to any reports being made to us.

“We know that any form of antisocial behaviour can bring utter misery to our communities but by continuing to work with the ASB teams from the council, holding dedicated surgeries like we have been doing this week and will continue to do going forward, will hopefully reassure the people of Bassetlaw that tackling this kind of behaviour remains one of our top priorities.

“I want to once again urge anyone having any issues to get in touch with an officer or report a crime – we take all incidents of antisocial behaviour extremely seriously and will always do our absolute best to crack down on any issues.”

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Antisocial behaviour Awareness Week has given us the opportunity to show the public and businesses how seriously we take all forms of antisocial behaviour and the partnership work we do with Nottinghamshire Police and other partners to combat ASB.

“We know how antisocial behaviour can have a negative effect on the lives of our residents and businesses, so we will continue to hold dedicated ASB surgeries in our communities so that we can listen to people and work with them to tackle the issues that are important to them.