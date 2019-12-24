Parents warned over dolls containing toxic chemicals on sale in Nottinghamshire

Parents are being warned that folls containing toxic chemicals are being sold in Nottinghamshire and could harm children.

Nottinghamshire County Council Trading Standards are warning some dolls described as “Sweet Fashion Doll” and “Girl Beautiful Doll” are being sold in the Nottingham area.

Dolls could contain toxic chemicals

They have been found to contain high levels of a dangerous chemical called “phthalates.”

Phthalates, a banned chemical which is used in some countries to soften plastics and is highly dangerous if consumed.

The chemicals can harm the health of children, causing possible damage to the reproductive system.

Nottinghamshire County Council, Trading Standards Officer Sharon May said: “We would urge anybody that has purchased a “Sweet Fashion Doll” or “Girl Beautiful Doll” not to use them and to return them to the retailer that they purchased them from.”

To report information about these dolls or for consumer advice contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06.