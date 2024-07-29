Pair charged after metal bar attack in Worksop
Emergency services were called to Cresswell Street, Worksop, around 4.30pm on Saturday (July 27) after reports a man had been assaulted.
The victim suffered serious injuries after being struck with the bar and two aerosol cans. He required emergency surgery in hospital.
Damon Ashmore, aged 28, and 27-year-old Deanna Burbidge, both of Cresswell Street, have been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Ashmore has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Both are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 29).
Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers who attended should also be commended for locating two suspects.
“Detectives have then worked hard through the weekend to secure charges against them and place them before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”