Two suspects are due to appear in court after a man suffered serious injuries following an attack with a metal bar.

Emergency services were called to Cresswell Street, Worksop, around 4.30pm on Saturday (July 27) after reports a man had been assaulted.

The victim suffered serious injuries after being struck with the bar and two aerosol cans. He required emergency surgery in hospital.

Damon Ashmore, aged 28, and 27-year-old Deanna Burbidge, both of Cresswell Street, have been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ashmore has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 29).

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers who attended should also be commended for locating two suspects.