Pair attacked with hammer and golf clubs after four men force their way into Worksop flat

Two men were attacked with a hammer and golf clubs after four men forced their way into a Worksop flat where cannabis was growing.

One of the victims was hit in the head with a hammer and knocked unconscious and the other suffered an injury to his wrist. Both also had injuries to their legs.

The incident happened on Wednesday night

The four men are believed to have left in a vehicle following the incident in Kilton Hill, Kilton, Worksop, just after 10pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 January).

The victims were taken to Bassetlaw District General Hospital and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Eight cannabis plants and equipment were recovered from the property.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 831 of 9 January 2019, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.