Pair arrested after Worksop man attacked with axe and other weapons
Police attended Radford Street, Worksop, around 6.45pm on Sunday, September 28 following reports of a disturbance in the street.
Officers found a vehicle which had suffered extensive damage.
CCTV and other inquiries revealed a man had been pursued and attacked by a group of people armed with weapons including an axe and a metal bar or baton.
A victim was later identified after attending hospital with a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Det Insp Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand this incident will have caused considerable concern to anyone who witnessed it or lives in this area.
“Officers have worked quickly overnight to identify and arrest two suspects, so I hope members of the community welcome our robust response to this isolated incident.
“Neighbourhood teams will also be offering further support through additional local patrols over the coming days.
“Our investigations will also continue and we’d like to speak to anyone with any information, or dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage, who has not yet spoken to an officer.”
Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting incident 569 of 28 September 2025, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.