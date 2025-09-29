Pair arrested after Worksop man attacked with axe and other weapons

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was attacked by a group armed with weapons.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended Radford Street, Worksop, around 6.45pm on Sunday, September 28 following reports of a disturbance in the street.

Officers found a vehicle which had suffered extensive damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV and other inquiries revealed a man had been pursued and attacked by a group of people armed with weapons including an axe and a metal bar or baton.

Two people have been arrested after a man was attacked with an axe and other weapons in Radford Street. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A victim was later identified after attending hospital with a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Det Insp Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand this incident will have caused considerable concern to anyone who witnessed it or lives in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have worked quickly overnight to identify and arrest two suspects, so I hope members of the community welcome our robust response to this isolated incident.

“Neighbourhood teams will also be offering further support through additional local patrols over the coming days.

“Our investigations will also continue and we’d like to speak to anyone with any information, or dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage, who has not yet spoken to an officer.”

Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting incident 569 of 28 September 2025, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.