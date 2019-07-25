Pair appear in court after aggravated burglary in Worksop

A second man has appeared in court charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Worksop.

John Williams, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Sunnymede

A second man also charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article, 22-year-old Jake Ashmore, of Potter Street, Worksop.

The charges relate to an aggravated burglary at a property in Sunnymede on July 16.

They were both remanded in custody to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court in August.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to identify other people in connection with this incident.

"We're asking for anyone who has any further information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 31 of 16 July 2019."