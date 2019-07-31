Paedophile jailed for committing multiple sexual offences in Worksop

A 34-year-old man has been jailed for ten years for sexual offences with a child

Gary Kevin Smith, 34, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual offences including multiple rapes.

Gary Kevin Smith.

The offences took place in Worksop between June 2015 and January 2018.

Smith was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

As well as the ten-year jail sentence, Smith was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has to sign the Sex Offenders' Register, which he will remain on for life.

Detective Constable Nicola Bland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I'd like to praise and thank the victim in this investigation for being so brave.

"They have shown incredible courage and, thanks to them, we have brought the offender to justice.

"If anyone has been affected by sexual abuse, please do some forward and report this to the police."