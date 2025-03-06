Ollerton paedophile told undercover cop he would ‘love to do a young girl and go for a drink with her dad afterwards’
Graham Chadwick installed the KIK messaging app to discuss commiting sexual acts with the officer’s 12-year-old stepdaughter before deleting it between May and August 2023.
Lauren Elliott, prosecuting, said Chadwick also bragged about having sex with a 16-year-old girl and posted an indecent video of girl aged 12 or 13.
Ms Elliott said the offence of distributing indecent images has a three-year starting point and the breach of the order was persistent.
“He was arranging to meet a 12-year-old girl and commit serious offences,” she said.
He was convicted of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act at Nottingham Crown Court, in March 2021.
He received a suspended sentence and a ten-year sexual harm prevention order which prohibits him from deleting his internet history.
Chadwick, who represented himself, said: “The offences are black and white. I did what I did. I don’t know. I have let myself down and I have let my family down.
“Probation did everything they could. The system isn't working at the moment. In two years I saw nine probation officers. I am not saying it is their fault. They are under a lot of pressure.”
On Wednesday, Judge Steven Coupland told him: “You were given a suspended sentence and a sexual harm prevention order to monitor your behaviour.
“Sadly, neither the order nor the monitoring worked in your case.
“In the police interview you denied having a sexual interest in children. It is plain to me you do.
“You continued despite the clear warning you received on the last occasion. You remain at a high risk of reoffending until you change your outlook.”
Chadwick, aged 45, of Maun Crescent, Ollerton, admitted distributing an indecent image, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, and breaching the order, at the first opportunity.
A new sexual harm prevention order was imposed for the rest of his life and he was jailed for 40 months.