A convicted Ollerton sex offender who confessed he would “love to do a young girl and go for a drink with her dad afterwards,” in an online chat with an undercover police officer, has been jailed.

Graham Chadwick installed the KIK messaging app to discuss commiting sexual acts with the officer’s 12-year-old stepdaughter before deleting it between May and August 2023.

Lauren Elliott, prosecuting, said Chadwick also bragged about having sex with a 16-year-old girl and posted an indecent video of girl aged 12 or 13.

Ms Elliott said the offence of distributing indecent images has a three-year starting point and the breach of the order was persistent.

Nottingham Crown Court

“He was arranging to meet a 12-year-old girl and commit serious offences,” she said.

He was convicted of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act at Nottingham Crown Court, in March 2021.

He received a suspended sentence and a ten-year sexual harm prevention order which prohibits him from deleting his internet history.

Chadwick, who represented himself, said: “The offences are black and white. I did what I did. I don’t know. I have let myself down and I have let my family down.

“Probation did everything they could. The system isn't working at the moment. In two years I saw nine probation officers. I am not saying it is their fault. They are under a lot of pressure.”

On Wednesday, Judge Steven Coupland told him: “You were given a suspended sentence and a sexual harm prevention order to monitor your behaviour.

“Sadly, neither the order nor the monitoring worked in your case.

“In the police interview you denied having a sexual interest in children. It is plain to me you do.

“You continued despite the clear warning you received on the last occasion. You remain at a high risk of reoffending until you change your outlook.”

Chadwick, aged 45, of Maun Crescent, Ollerton, admitted distributing an indecent image, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, and breaching the order, at the first opportunity.

A new sexual harm prevention order was imposed for the rest of his life and he was jailed for 40 months.