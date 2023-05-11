Ollerton man turned in by his dad after burglary, threats and vandalism spree

Jonathan Blundell had not long been released from prison when he broke into the Bella Vita restaurant, Main Street, Ollerton, with an accomplice, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the pair took £1,870 in cash from the till and tips jar, as well as bottles of spirits, but were captured on CCTV.

When Blundell’s father, who is “estranged from him because of his deplorable behaviour”, heard about the break-in at the family-owned business, he helped identify him.

Jonathan Blundell

Earlier that week, in a “mean, mindless offence”, the 34-year-old hurled two bricks through the windows of a woman he had known for 27 years, damaging a television with one and narrowly missing her female friend with the other.

Mr Lody said: “They had known each other since they were children and she treated him as her nephew.

“Unfortunately he didn’t respond in kind and he has been pestering her and saying he wants a relationship and to move in with her.”

After she refused, Mr Lody said, Blundell began turning up at her address drunk and being rude and abusive.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Blundell later rang up to deny responsibility, and she replied: “How did you know my window was smashed?” He texted her: “I haven't even started yet. Sleep well tonight.”

In a statement, she said: “I am scared to sleep in my own home… (and) scared of what he will do next.”

Two days later, Blundell kicked the glass out of front doors at Costcutters, and threatened to break the shop assistant’s legs before telling her: “We know where you live.”

He goaded a young woman into butting the assistant, who has serious health issues, twice. She was left with a black eye, headaches, and feeling “jittery and paranoid”.

Blundell, of Yew Tree Tree Road, Ollerton, admitted burglary, threats and criminal damage.

Katie Hodgkinson, mitigating, said homeless Blundell resorted to offending after an offer of accommodation fell through.

She said he has “significant mental health problems”, adding: “He just wants to offer his sincerest apologies. He is clearly in need of intervention and support.”