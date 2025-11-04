Ollerton man strangled housemate in his bed for ‘abusing his hospitality’

An Ollerton man who strangled and squirted washing-up liquid into the eyes of his housemate as he lay naked and asleep in bed has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Holmes’ victim woke up in the early hours to find someone kneeling on his chest and wrapping the guy rope from a tent around his neck and pulling the cord tight, said Ellesse Taylor, prosecuting.

Holmes, aged 55, tried to bite and punch him as hard as he could. His victim genuinely believed he was going to die and fought back, only realising it was Holmes when they tumbled into the hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes squeezed his victim's testicles hard and his victim grabbed a baseball bat to defend himself, leaving Holmes "black and blue."

Nottingham Crown Court

The pair had been smoking cannabis and taking prescribed medication at Holmes' address on the evening of October 8 last year, said Ms Taylor.

They had been friends for seven or eight years with no disagreements at all, Nottingham Crown Court was told, and Holmes had put him up when he was living in a tent two years earlier.

When he was interviewed Holmes blamed his victim for abusing his hospitality and said he tied the cord around his neck to drag him outside. His victim was left with marks oh his neck and suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the defendant has three previous convictions for five offences, all of a dissimilar nature, except one caution for common assault in 2010.

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said Holmes’ mental health had deteriorated and he “obviously wasn't in a stable enough state to help others.”

"He said, “I am so sorry, I don't know why I did that,” immediately afterwards. It has had a profound effect on him.

"He has been crippled by anxiety awaiting the consequences. He accepts full responsibility.”

He hasn't re-offended and deserves credit for his plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes, of De Lacy Court, Ollerton, admitted intentional strangulation and battery.

On Tuesday, Judge Tina Dempster imposed a two-year sentence, suspended for 24 months, with mental health treatment and 35 rehabilitation days.

“It is very difficult to know why this incident happened,” she said. “Post-traumatic stress disorder combined with anxiety and depression may have led to poor self-regulation in response to stress. It is quite clearly out of character.”