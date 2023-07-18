Ollerton man seriously injured motorist in headlong crash on wrong side of A1

Mihails Gerasimovs was driving a black Lexus CT north on the southbound carriage at East Markham, at 5am, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

Numerous other vehicles flashed their lights to warn him, but he crashed headlong into his victim's car.

That driver was trapped inside his car and the impact left him with serious complex fractures of his arm, a broken foot, two spinal fractures and his stomach lining separated from his colon.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Gerasimovs, aged 42, of Headstock Close, Ollerton, admitted dangerous driving causing serious injury and drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today, July 18.

The prosecutor said the offence was so serious it exceeded their sentencing powers.