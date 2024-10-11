Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ollerton drink-driver who found himself upside down in a field after arguing with his ex’s mum in the pub counts himself lucky to have survived the crash, a court has heard.

Ryan Concannon was taken to hospital with cuts to his face and hands after losing control of his vehicle on Main Road, Old Clipstone, on June 20, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A blood test conducted five hours after the accident revealed he had 114 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

He downed five or six pints of lager after going to the pub to watch football at 5.30pm, he told police later.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“He couldn’t remember leaving the pub or where he was going,” added Ms Allsop.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Concannon, of previous good character, had separated from his partner but saw her mother in the pub.

“There was an argument,” she said. “Due to the alcohol he left the pub. His recollection is quite hazy.

“He considers himself lucky to walk away and that no one else is involved.”

Concannon, aged 29, of Alder Grove, Ollerton, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 14 month disqualification but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course for drink drivers before July 2 2025.

He was also fined £553 and ordered to pay a £221 victim surcharge, along with £85 court costs, making a total of £859.