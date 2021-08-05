Adam Watson left a pub on Kirkby Road, in Mansfield, at 10.50pm, on July 5, and was stopped on King’s Mill Way, said prosecutor Fatima Laher.

A test revealed he had 97 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He has a previous conviction for criminal damage, from May 2020, and was banned from driving for six months in April 2021, for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said he represented Watson when he was disqualified before and added: "I genuinely didn't think I would see him again because he presented then as a mature, level-headed, hardworking individual."

He said Watson had been out drinking with friends and "made a massive misjudgement" when he drove his friend's car because his friend was too drunk.

He said the joiner had been getting professional help for anger management issues and that contributed to his decision to drive.

"There is enough here for the court to justify suspending any sentence,” Mr Samrai said.

Watson, 36, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton, admitted drink driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 24 months but a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.

Watson, who was also found in breach of a conditional discharge, was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.