More than 700 plants were found at a property in Market Place, Retford, when police raided the building.

After officers forced their way into the first-floor premises at around 1.25am on Monday June 13, they found numerous rooms with plants inside.

The plants and growing equipment were quickly seized and enquiries are ongoing.

A raid of a Retford property uncovered 700 cannabis plants.

This week, Nottinghamshire Police have also conducted two separate raids in Mansfield and Hucknall, finding around 160 more cannabis plants combined.

Chief Inspector Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force will take robust action against those intent on producing and peddling drugs. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will use a wide range of tactics available to us to locate, enforce and prosecute those believed to be involved.

“Drug production has the potential to be linked to more serious offences, with criminals often exploiting the most vulnerable people to help line their own pockets.

"That is why the force remains determined to crack down on these sort of criminal enterprises and remove drugs from circulation.

“Cannabis production is far from being harmless. It can often be linked to wider, organised criminality – from significant incidents of violence to people trafficking.

“Vulnerable children or adults are often exploited and forced by organised crime groups to stay at the properties – often in dangerous and unsanitary conditions – to tend to the plants.

“Unsuspecting neighbouring families are also often put at risk by cannabis farms which can be targeted in violent home invasions as they try to steal the crop.

“They can also be put at risk of house fires by incredibly dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.

“All of this risk to communities is being created by criminals who only care about making a profit.

“I would like to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police’s priority is to keep people safe and we will always act on intelligence about drug-related crime and continue to relentlessly pursue those who are behind this type of criminality.”