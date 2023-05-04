The incident happened on the B6042 Crags Road, near Creswell, just before 12 noon and involved a Ford Focus and a Subaru Impreza.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene. A passenger in the Ford Focus and the driver of the Subaru Impreza also suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain.

The man’s family is aware, and a family liaison officer is in contact with them, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

An investigation is continuing into a collision on Sunday, April 30, where a man died, and two others were seriously injured.

A police car had been travelling behind the Ford Focus for a few moments prior to the collision. The force’s Professional Standards Department were informed after the incident, and officers have self-referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is mandatory for a police force to refer itself to the IOPC following any death involving police contact.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or with any dash cam or CCTV footage, who hasn’t yet spoken to police.

Anyone who can help, is urged to contact the force on the details below quoting reference 23000260696:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101