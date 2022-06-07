Whilst out on patrol, officers from Operation Reacher were made aware of a motorbike being driven dangerously around the Harworth and Bircotes area.

Officers spotted the bike being ridden across the park by two suspects.

The rider unmounted the bike and ran away, leaving the bike behind.

It has been confirmed that the 26-year-old male was driving a motorbike stolen from Bawtry.

With help from the roads policing unit, and several response units, the male was detained hiding in nearby gardens.

A 26-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle-taking and driving without insurance.

The suspect was transported to a custody suite in South Yorkshire following confirmation that the bike was stolen from Bawtry the day before.

A spokesperson from Nottinghashire’s Operation Reacher police team said: “We are witnessing an increase in motorcycle thefts in both Nottinghamshire and bordering towns and villages of South Yorkshire.

"These motorbikes appear to be stolen, not for any purpose other than riding around showing off to their mates and being a general nuisance.

"These motorbikes are people's pride and joy with many relying on these to get to and from work.