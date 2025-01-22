Officers cracking down on burglaries in Retford with arrest of teen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been arrested as part of joint efforts by neighbourhood and prevention teams to reduce commercial burglaries and keep communities safe in Retford.

Officers were called to a business on Bridgegate at around 9am on December 18, 2024, after reports a suspect had forced entry to a commercial premises and ransacked the shelves.

Following enquiries, which remain ongoing, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Monday, January 20.

Nottinghamshire Police’s crime prevention officers have also visited the area to speak with businesses and plot holders after reports that sheds had been broken into and tools and golf buggies stolen at a neighbouring allotment and golf course.

After pursuing all lines of enquiry, neighbourhood teams located and returned three golf buggies to the club before referring both incidents for a site visit from crime prevention experts.

The East Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers Retford, has also increased proactive uniformed and plain-clothes patrols and door knocks with residents to reassure the community.

The force’s crime prevention officers work across the city and county engaging with businesses, homeowners, and other victims of burglary to provide expert advice on a case-by-case basis.

They can provide risk assessments to identify vulnerable properties and suggest security measures to residents, to reduce repeat victims of crime and deter offenders.

Recommendations can include improving lighting, CCTV, and perimeter fencing in an area to make it harder for criminals to operate.

Following an assessment, the officers can suggest burglary prevention equipment such as window jammers, vibration alarms, fence defender strips, and signage free of charge.

Window jammers will prevent a door or window from being opened should the locking mechanism be disabled, whilst vibration alarms trigger a loud siren if a potential intruder attempts to hit or smash a window.

Installing appropriate lighting, perimeter fencing, and robust, close-shackle padlocks as effective methods to deter intruders should also be considered.

The officers are part of the force’s Prevention Hub, which is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

Crime prevention officer Tom Ford, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub, said: “We know that burglary is intrusive and often leaves businesses and homeowners feeling vulnerable, which is why this type of crime is taken seriously.

“Burglars will use a variety of ways to avoid being noticed and identified by neighbours, but there are often solutions available to make it more difficult for criminals to operate, such as improving lighting, fencing and locks.

“In addition to investigating crimes affecting our neighbourhoods, we also spend a lot of time out in the community educating residents to help prevent burglaries from occurring.

“I am aware of the impact this can have when equipment and tools that are expensive to replace are taken or damaged, but we will do everything we can as a force to help people feel safe.”