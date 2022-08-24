Officers arrest drug driver and recover stolen moped near Worksop
Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team stumbled across a stolen moped in Langold while arresting a suspected drug driver.
A man is in custody after officers in the Langold-area arrested him on suspicion of drug driving when he failed to stop his van this afternoon (August 24).
After failing to stop, the male driver ditched the van and attempted to escape on foot.
Officers soon found the man and arrested him.
While officers were chasing the driver, they spotted a stolen moped in the bushes. This has now been recovered.