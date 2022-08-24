News you can trust since 1895

Officers arrest drug driver and recover stolen moped near Worksop

Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team stumbled across a stolen moped in Langold while arresting a suspected drug driver.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:11 pm

A man is in custody after officers in the Langold-area arrested him on suspicion of drug driving when he failed to stop his van this afternoon (August 24).

After failing to stop, the male driver ditched the van and attempted to escape on foot.

Officers soon found the man and arrested him.

While officers were chasing the driver, they spotted a stolen moped in the bushes. This has now been recovered.

