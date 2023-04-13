Officer assaulted as police chase down two suspected Bassetlaw burglars
Two suspected Bassetlaw burglars were chased down and arrested by police – assaulting an officer in the process.
Officers were called to an address in Chaplegate, Retford, shortly after 8.45am yesterday (Wednesday) when the break-in was disturbed by the occupant.
Two suspects were chased down by a single PC, who was assaulted as her colleagues rushed to help.
After a brief struggle, both were detained nearby.
Two men, aged 28 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assaulting an emergency worker. They were later released on bail.
Sergeant Barry Haines, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers involved in the response here did a great job to identify suspects so quickly and bring them into custody.
“Crimes of this nature are deeply upsetting for victims and will always generate a very strong police response.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 128 of April 12.