Officer assaulted as police chase down two suspected Bassetlaw burglars

Officers were called to an address in Chaplegate, Retford, shortly after 8.45am yesterday (Wednesday) when the break-in was disturbed by the occupant.

Two suspects were chased down by a single PC, who was assaulted as her colleagues rushed to help.

After a brief struggle, both were detained nearby.

Two men were arrested

Two men, aged 28 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assaulting an emergency worker. They were later released on bail.

Sergeant Barry Haines, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers involved in the response here did a great job to identify suspects so quickly and bring them into custody.

“Crimes of this nature are deeply upsetting for victims and will always generate a very strong police response.”