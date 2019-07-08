Offender who was caught intending to smuggle drugs into prison is narrowly spared from jail

An arrested offender who was later found by police to have concealed drugs in his anus had been intending to smuggle them into prison.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on July 3 how Jonathon McGrath, 30, of Kingston Road, Worksop, was initially arrested by police with £170 worth of the synthetic cannabinoid MMB Fubinaca, which can be known as Black Mamba or Spice, after they had visited McGrath’s address following a report of a disturbance.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Mark Knowles, prosecuting, said: “Just before midnight on May 8, 2018, the officers attended the defendant’s address and they had been called to attend a disturbance and when they arrived they spoke to the defendant’s mother and there was damage to the kitchen and living room where there had been a disturbance involving the defendant.

“The defendant fled from the address and was arrested nearby in possession of £170 worth of MMB Fubinaca.”

Mr Knowles added that after McGrath had been taken to the police cells an officer noticed over CCTV that he was acting strangely and it was discovered he had secreted further controlled drugs in his anus.

McGrath removed the drugs before officers got to the police cell but they were found near to the toilet and the bed, according to Mr Knowles.

The defendant’s mother stated that McGrath had been under pressure to take drugs into prison for others, according to Mr Knowles, and his mobile phone also revealed related texts.

McGrath, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drugs and admitted two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Mr Knowles added: “He has not taken items into prison but there was clearly the intention.”

David Watts, defending, said McGrath had been coerced into attempting to take drugs into prison and he did not have any bigger significant role.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told McGrath: “You must understand the sentence I am going to impose reflects a number of things.

“Most of all it reflects that you will get this chance and no other.

“People who take drugs into prison, whether they want to or are made to, commit a very serious offence.”

Judge Rafferty QC sentenced McGrath to 12 months of custody suspended for two years with a 12 month community order along with a nine-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

McGrath was also made subject to a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Rafferty QC also told McGrath if he commits an offence in the next two years or breaches the terms of his suspended sentence he will be going into prison.