‘Obsessive’ Worksop man's campaign of fear against ex-partner ended in violence

By Tim Cunningham
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:46 BST
A Worksop man has been jailed after waging a “clear, intended campaign” to put his ex-partner in fear which culminated in violence, a court has heard.

Paul Bowskill’s “jealousy, possessiveness and obsession with his ex seeing someone else” flared up after their relationship ended and he began stalking her with phone calls and visits to her workplace, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

“You conduct was incessant, driven and frightening,” Recorder Stuart Sprawson told him. “Any efforts you made to rekindle the relationship were met by her firmly saying “no.””

However, when she “bravely” agreed to meet Bowskill face to face, he was very drunk and assaulted her by putting his fist in her face.

Paul Bowskill. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)
She feared for her life when he pinned her to the ground and grabbed her by her throat.

His ex-partner “has lived a life of fear, worry and concern,” said the judge. "She has been impacted by you and her mental health has suffered.”

He warned Bowskill that grabbing people by the neck can “often lead to dire if not fatal consequences.”

Recorder Sprawson said Bowskill, aged 23, had “very little mitigation,” and didn’t engage with the probation service.

But he noted he has undertaken courses while on remand in prison and plans to seek help for his problems with domestic relationships.

Bowskill, of Magpie Close, Worksop, admitted common assault, stalking and breaching a suspended sentence order at a previous hearing.

On Thursday, Judge Sprawson said the “shortest, fairest and most proportionate” sentence he could impose was 27 weeks, with a five year restraining order.

“She wants no more to do with you whatsoever,” the judge told him.

