‘Obsessive’ Bassetlaw man stalked ex-partner despite two warnings from police
An ‘obsessive’ Bassetlaw man who ignored two police warnings not to contact his ex-partner continued to stalk and cause her 'severe psychological harm', a court has heard.
Andrew Woroch commented on the woman’s business Facebook page, on July 24, and sent her an email on August 2 last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.
"What is unusual here is that there are only two contacts over a relatively short period of time, but what's important is the history behind it," she said.
Their relationship ended in 2021 but there were issues throughout and his ex-partner contacted police about his behaviour.
Woroch, aged 51, wrote a letter of apology after he received a warning, but the contact began again and he was officially cautioned on June 8, 2022.
"It is clearly obsessive, fixated and unwanted," said Ms Pritchard.
"It has caused her very serious distress to the point where she considered closing her business and moving it to another location."
She said the stalking occurred despite him promising to stop his behaviour on two previous occasions.
Arjun Madanhar, mitigating, said Woroch was in an on-off relationship with the woman for two years.
"It wasn't malicious from his point of view," he said. "He just found the separation difficult.
"He has had limited contact with the criminal justice system with only one dissimilar offence from his twenties."
Woroch, of Waterslack Road, Bircotes, admitted stalking without violence when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday. The case was adjourned until April 26 for a pre-sentence report and he was granted bail on condition he doesn't contact his ex-partner.