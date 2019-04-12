'Nuisance' man banned from parts of Worksop

A Worksop man has been banned from parts of the town after targeting shops for "a number of years".

John Patrick Rushton, 32, of Garside Street in Worksop, was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order by Mansfield Magistrates Court for a period of three years, banning him from entering The Priory Centre and its car parks, One Stop stores on Kilton Hill and Retford Road, the Co-op on Plantation Hill, the Sainsbury's Newcastle Avenue and Matalan on Eastgate.

Rushton.

Rushton is also prohibited from entering the areas of Bridge Street, Bridge Place and Victoria Retail Park.

PC Glenn Turner, town centre beat manager said: "Rushton has targeted town centre businesses for a number of years now, and this order is designed to protect them from him.

"We listened to the public when they said they are fed up of anti social behaviour outside of Asda and around the Trader Clock on Bridge Street, as a result Rushton is prohibited from entering these areas.

"I would like to thank PCSO Ruth Dixon for her hard work in putting this application together"

If Rushton is seen breaching the terms of this order please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.