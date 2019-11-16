Notts Police welcomes 18 new officers to its ranks

Nottinghamshire is soon to see 18 new 'bobbies on the beat' after a cohort of new recruits officially became police officers.

Cohort IP3 passed out in front of friends and family on Friday, November 15 at Force Headquarters.

The new officers passing out at force HQ.

The 18 new police officers have been welcomed into the policing family after 18-weeks of training.

The latest intake of officers passed out in a special ceremony and was inspected by the force’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford.

Over the coming weeks, the new officers will be deployed across the county, where they will undertake a range of duties in their new roles alongside their tutor officers.

Police Constable Kaleem Iqbal studied Forensic Science at Nottingham Trent University, as well as voluntarily work at a primary school and working at an advice centre helping people.

The 28-year-old from Hyson Green will be based at St Ann’s and then to West Bridgford.

He said: “I’m really excited to get out there now and just help people, help victims of crime and make a positive impact on their lives and provide that support to them.

“Training has been really good, challenging at times, but we’ve had some great support from colleagues and staff. We’ve had role-play days, been out on shifts throughout the evening and that was a big eye-opener.

“Ever since I was a child, I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. My experiences with the police have always been positive. They’ve always been happy to help.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The 18 new officers will be joining their new colleagues to police across Nottinghamshire.

"It was fantastic to welcome all our new recruits to our policing family in an occasion they will remember for their rest of their lives.

"We have worked very hard on recent recruitment drives and I believe we are an employer of choice.

“I'd like to congratulate all 18 new officers and wish them luck in their future careers."

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Congratulations to everyone passing out today. Policing is a great career, offering so many different opportunities and in Nottinghamshire we work hard to help the whole workforce to reach their individual goals.

"The passing out parade is an important moment in every officer’s career and I wish them everyone doing so today every success in the future. Now that they have completed their initial training, I look forward to seeing them out and about providing that really valuable visible presence which means so much to our communities."

The officer’s background is hugely varied with a number having policing experience as a former PCSO, Control Room Dispatcher, Notts Police Special Constable and Prison Service Officers, as well as a builder, former students and a Taekwondo champion who has competed around the world!