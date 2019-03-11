Notts man called 999 to complain about a taxi refusing his service

Nottinghamshire Police have issued yet another warning about when and when not to use the emergency 999 number after one person called to complain about a disagreement he had with a taxi driver.

In a call on the 999 emergency line, it is alleged a member of the public complained that “the taxi is refusing to take me to a bar”.

The police have urged residents to only call 999 during emergencies and be responsible when contacting the emergency services for assistance.

Superintendent Paul Burrows, from Nottinghamshire Police’s contact management department, said: “The vast majority of the public understand that 999 is only for emergency calls.

“But, despite the work we regularly do in the media, online and over-the-phone to explain to people how to use 999 responsibly, we do still receive a high number of misplaced calls to our emergency number.

“While some of the misplaced calls we receive range from honest errors of judgement to the more unusual, there is a serious point to be made here as every misplaced call our emergency call handlers receive has the potential to delay us from responding to genuine emergencies.

“All we’re asking is that people only call 999 in genuine emergencies and remember that there are other ways to contact us for less urgent enquiries.

The Nottinghamshire Police website also offers advice on hundreds of policing and non-policing issues and the 101 non-emergency number is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“By not calling 999, you ensure we handle calls when people really do need us.”