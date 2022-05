Mrs Henry, 51, of Giltbrook, was elected as a Conservative commissioner in May 2021 and is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing its spending.

Her case appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 3, and involves five speeding offences from March to June 2021.

The offences took place while she was still campaigning to be the new crime commissioner as well as after she was elected to the role.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

The court was told an automatic camera recorded her travelling at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Chilwell, near Olympia Sports Centre, on March 17, 2021, at 2.56pm.

She also exceeded a 30mph speed limit a day after on March 18, 2021, at 10.33am, on the A610 in Nuthall Road between Stockhill Lane and Bar Lane. The speed was recorded at 40mph.

She then exceeded a 30mph speed limit again on May 2, 2021, at 11.05am on the A6464 Woodside Road in Beeston. The speed was recorded at 38mph.

She then exceeded the 30mph speed limit on Oxclose Lane in Daybrook on May 27 at 8.33pm. The speed was recorded at 38mph.

The final offence was on June 8, at 9.13pm, at Oxclose Lane in Daybrook, where she drove at 35mph on a 30mph road.

Mrs Henry had already pleaded guilty to all five offences at a previous hearing.

However, her lawyer, Noel Philo, argued sentencing should be dealt with by a district judge and that two of the incidents should be challenged under ‘special reasons’.

If special reasons are proved, it could prevent some of a potential 15 points being added to Mrs Henry’s licence.

A total of 12 or more penalty points on a driving licence can result in a ban from driving of a minimum of six months.

The court heard in a written statement Mrs Henry was “embarrassed and ashamed” about the incidents.

Mrs Henry attended the court building today but was not present during the hearing itself. She will now be sentenced by a district judge at the same court on July 19.

In a statement following the hearing Mrs Henry said: “For technical legal reasons the court has constituted that they cannot deal with the case today.

“I cannot comment on the ongoing case. I will be explaining the context of this matter in due course.”

Outside court she declined to answer when asked by reporters if she had considered resigning from her position.