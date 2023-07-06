The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has previously secured a record level of funding across England and Wales through four rounds of the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund.

This has seen a total of more than £5.5m being brought into the area for projects to tackle neighbourhood crime, antisocial behaviour and violence against women and girls.

The Home Office has now revealed a further £1.4m will be coming to Nottinghamshire in the fifth round of Safer Streets, which will run over 18 months from October.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry speaks with a Safer Streets warden

Mrs Henry said: “This is incredible news for people in Nottinghamshire as it means we can build even further on some of the trailblazing work we have delivered so far to make public spaces safer, alongside our partners at Nottinghamshire Police and local authorities.

“Some of the projects previously funded include a world-first CCTV refuge point – which allows people in distress to push a button at the bottom of a CCTV camera pole and speak directly to control room operators who can mobilise help. This was launched in Sutton and is now being replicated in towns and cities across the country.

“Other Safer Streets schemes helping to make a difference include Safe Spaces in shops where people in distress can find a safe haven, new CCTV cameras in town centres, new street lighting to make people feel safer at night, automatic number plate recognition cameras to stop criminals using our road networks, and wardens who patrol the streets and tackle anti-social behaviour including street drinking and aggressive begging.

“Working with our partners, we have listened to local concerns and come up with a whole package of targeted measures to improve safety, and make people feel safer when they are out and about.

“This new funding means we can continue this great work and make Nottinghamshire’s streets even safer for all.”