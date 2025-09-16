Nottinghamshire rapist jailed after catalogue of sexual assaults

A rapist who subjected a woman to a catalogue of sexual assaults, violent abuse and controlling behaviour has been put behind bars.

Callum Anderton, aged 34, raped the victim on two occasions in August 2023.

The victim also reported multiple assaults, threats and attempts to control her behaviour by Anderton.

Police were made aware of Anderton’s offending when he was reported for breaching an order which had prevented him contacting the woman.

Callum Anderton, aged 34, of no fixed address, was handed an extended prison sentence of 21 years at Nottingham Crown Court

Following investigations, Anderton was arrested and interviewed while the victim was supported by specialist officers.

When detectives seized and analysed his mobile phone they discovered a number of indecent images of children and extreme pornography on the device.

Anderton, of no fixed address, was handed an extended prison sentence of 21 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (15 September).

He pleaded guilty to rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, assault, breach of a non-molestation order, two counts of making indecent images of a child and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Police have praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward, throughout the court proceedings and in speaking to officers during the case

Detective Constable Holly James, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Anderton is a violent and controlling bully and I’m pleased he has been locked up after this sequence of appalling offending.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the victim for her bravery in speaking to officers and throughout the court proceedings.

“We know cases of this nature can take a huge emotional toll on victims and their families.

“The victim has shown great courage and resilience, and I wish her the very best in the next stage of the process of rebuilding her life.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to other violent men who think they can subject women to this sort of abuse. We treat such reports with the utmost seriousness and will do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice.

“My message to other victims who are suffering is that although the steps to come forward and report can appear difficult, you will be listened to, helped and kept safe.”