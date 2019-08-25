Nottinghamshire police welcomes 18 newly-trained officers into the force

Nottinghamshire police has welcomed 18 new officers into the force after they have just completed their training.

Cohort IP1 passed out in front of friends and family on Friday, August 23, at Force Headquarters following 18-weeks of training.

The latest intake of officers passed out in a special ceremony and was inspected by the force’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford.

Over the coming weeks, the new officers will be deployed across the county, where they will undertake a range of duties in their new roles alongside their tutor officers.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “This is the first ceremony of the summer at Force Headquarters and we have a number of cohorts completing their training before the end of the year.

“I’m delighted to welcome these new recruits to the force. It’s a very exciting time for Nottinghamshire Police and I’d like to congratulate all the officers and welcome them into our policing family.

“The new officers have learnt a lot over the past 18 weeks during their training and they will continue to learn when they are deployed to their areas.”

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m delighted to welcome another cohort to the police. It shows that our recruitment plans are turning into a visible reality. This means that there will be more officers out and about in our communities.

“The passing out parade is an important moment in these officers’ careers and I wish them all every success.”

The background of each officer is hugely varied with a number having policing experience as former Police Constable Community Officers, Special Constables and a Police Investigation Officer.

The group also include a butcher, a combat medical technician, a personal trainer and a Royal Marine Commando.

PC Salma Saeed from Nottingham is going to be based at Beeston and applied for the role whilst studying Criminology at Nottingham Trent University.

She has also worked closely with the Nottingham Muslim Women’s Network in the past.

She said: “I joined the force because I wanted to help to build bridges with my community. I’m an ethnic minority. I want to be able to help people and my aim is help and support people and change people’s lives for the better.

“Training was really exciting. It’s been a good journey and we’ve covered a lot which I’m looking forward to being put into practice.”

PC Lewis Bovell from Bulwell studied Psychology at Nottingham Trent University after completing his A-Levels.

He said: “I wanted a career that was going to be different, challenging and diverse every day and was going to something where I could meet new people and make a difference to people lives and the local community.

“My father worked for Nottinghamshire Police for almost 30-years and he’s thoroughly enjoyed his career here. I spoke to him about his experience, so I went for it, so it’s a proud time for the family.

“Training was absolutely excellent. The trainers have been hugely supportive and we’ve learnt so much and the cohort have been great to work with.

“I’m excited to start my career at Oxclose Lane Police Station. I’m really looking forward to applying everything I’ve learnt.”

