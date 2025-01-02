Nottinghamshire Police urge people to 'speak out if you are a victim of stalking or harassment’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victims of stalking and harassment are being encouraged to speak out and report offences as Nottinghamshire Police continues to safeguard vulnerable people from further harm through the use of stalking protection orders.

Nottinghamshire Police’s prevention hub is a crucial part of the service’s work to protect vulnerable adults from harm through stalking or stalking-related violence.

Just one of the tools the force continues to use to safeguard victims of stalking from further harm is through the use of stalking protection orders.

These orders, which are applied for by the police and granted by a magistrates’ court, are unique to each case and can prohibit an offender from contacting a victim or visiting a particular place.

As well as prohibitions, the orders can also have positive requirements - such as an offender attending an alcohol rehabilitation programme, surrendering devices such as laptops and mobile phones, and signing on at a police station.

Nottinghamshire Police currently has 92 live stalking protection orders in place to protect vulnerable victims.

Officers continue to work to reduce the threat, risk and harm of stalking through the monitoring of orders.

In extreme examples of stalking, lengthy prison sentences have been imposed on offenders who caused fear, unease and distress to victims through their actions.

Det Insp Abi Goucher, who is the safeguarding and harm reduction lead for the prevention hub, said: “We recognise how difficult reporting offences of this nature can be, and any subsequent criminal justice process, but I want to reassure people that we will treat them with sensitivity and compassion, and they will be supported.

“Whether offline or online, stalking and harassment are serious crimes which can have a devastating effect on the lives of victims, their friends, and family.

“That is why we are fully committed to tackling these crimes, by working closely with our partners, bringing offenders to justice, and supporting those affected.

“Stalking goes to the very heart of violence against women and girls, often removing their feeling of safety.

“Stalking follows the pattern of FOUR – fixated, 0bsessed, unwanted and repeated.

“Any kind of persistent and unwanted contact that causes distress is stalking and is unacceptable.”

Anyone who thinks they are being stalked is encouraged to report it to police online or by calling 101.

If you are in immediate danger, always call 999.