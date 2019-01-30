Nottinghamshire Police urge people to report suspicious terrorism activity

Nottinghamshire Police has urged the public to help them in tackling terrorism reporting suspicious behaviour and activity.

The police issued the statement as an indicator to people thinking “it was probably nothing, but...” to remind them that any report of suspicious behaviour can help them in stopping potential suspects.

It has advertised its ‘ACT: Action Counters Terrorism’ plea to remind people that any information will not be ignored or classed as “wasting police time”.

A spokesman said: “Communities defeat terrorism. With the enduring terrorist threat, it is now more important than ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism. Your actions could save lives.

“Don’t worry about wasting police time. No call or click will be ignored.

“What you tell the police is treated in the strictest confidence and is thoroughly researched by experienced officers before, and if, any police action is taken.

“Any piece of information could be important, it is better to be safe and report. Remember, trust your instincts and ACT. Action Counters Terrorism.

“Reporting is quick and easy. You can report in confidence online via our secure form: www.gov.uk/ACT.

“Alternatively, you can call the police confidentially on 0800 789 321.

“All reports are kept confidential and you can report anonymously.

“In an emergency always call 999.”