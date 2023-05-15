Operation Sceptre, which runs from today, Monday, until Sunday, May 21, will see officers carrying out a range of different operations and public engagement work.

Officers regularly visit schools to educate children about the dangers of knife carrying.

But police from across the county will be visiting more schools and colleges than usual throughout Operation Sceptre, to help ensure this message really hits home.

Nottinghamshire Police will be deploying its knife arch at various locations around the county this week as part of Operation Sceptre

Arrangements have also been made for groups of young students to visit the Ben Kinsella Trust ‘Choices and Consequences’ exhibition at Nottingham’s National Justice Museum.

More than 2,000 children have visited the workshop since 2019, with the museum, which is free for children in Year 5 and above to attend, teaching visitors about the devastating impact of knife crime.

Amnesty bins have been set up inside different police stations across Nottinghamshire as part of the campaign, where people can dispose of unwanted knives without getting in trouble.

Police teams will also be doing knife sweeps around hot spot areas, deploying metal-detecting knife arches at different locations, and carrying out extra patrols and search warrants.

About 200 weapons were handed over or discovered by police as a direct result of similar operations during the last week of action in November 2022, while regular patrols by the force’s two dedicated knife teams have seen more than 200 blades and offensive weapons taken off the streets in the last year.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, force knife crime lead, said: “So much work goes on all year-round between the force and our partners to help take knives off the streets and stop people from picking them up in the first place.

“Eradicating knife crime from our communities continues to be so important because of the irreversible devastation this offending can cause.

“Educating people, especially at a young age, about the dangers associated with carrying a knife, is incredibly important.

“While people might think that arming themselves with a weapon will help keep them safe, this actually couldn't be further from the truth, as it puts people far more at risk of getting injured themselves.

"Operation Sceptre allows us to shine a spotlight on the preventative work we're already doing and educate people about the dangers of knife crime, so we're proud to be able to support this valuable campaign."

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Every time a knife is used has the potential to cause catastrophic harm to victims, as well as devastation to their families and their communities.

“While police enforcement will often bring offenders to justice, it will never repair the harm caused to the many people affected. That is why prevention is so important.

“Through early intervention, education, mentoring and youth diversionary activities we aim to prevent young people getting involved in knife crime.

