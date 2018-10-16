Nottinghamshire Police Special Constable honoured at national policing awards

A special constable who helped shut down a hotel being used to facilitate child sexual exploitation has been honoured for his contribution to Nottinghamshire Police.

Special Sergeant Neil Healey was recognised today (October 16) at The Lord Ferrers Awards, which celebrate the contributions of special constables, police support volunteers and volunteer police cadets.

He was the joint winner of the Ferrers Special Constabulary Individual Award.

Mr Healey was commended for his work in the force’s CSE disruption team, which has included visiting hot spots and issuing child abduction warning notices.

His most notable achievement was issuing the civil closure order that led to the shutdown of a hotel being used for child sexual abuse.

Detective Inspector Jamie Hill said: “I am delighted that Neil has won the Lord Ferrers award for his individual contribution in tackling the many challenges of child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Nottinghamshire.

“I nominated Neil for this National award as I truly believe his commitment, knowledge and professionalism sets an outstanding example for us all to follow.

“Leading his CSE team in this manner, Neil has tirelessly supported Nottinghamshire Police, and served the communities of Nottinghamshire.

“It is a privilege to work with him.”

Nottinghamshire Police has a zero tolerance approach to CSE and the Sexual Exploitation Investigation Unit are working closely with Neil and his CSE Disruption Team to tackle it.

A total of 53 candidates were shortlisted for awards at the 25th anniversary of the Lord Ferrers Awards,.

Winners and runners-up received awards across ten categories at the ceremony at Millbank Tower, which the Policing Minister attended.

Nick Hurd, minister for policing and the fire service, said: “Each year, I am amazed by the innovation, dedication and selflessness shown by the nominees for the Lord Ferrers Awards.

“Neil has made a significant contribution to his community, and I’m delighted that his efforts have been recognised.”