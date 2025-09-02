Nottinghamshire Police recruiting Police Community Support Officers

Do you want to help the police and protect the quality of life in Nottinghamshire?

Out on patrol, you will be a visible reassuring presence, deterring crime and anti-social behaviour and engaging and supporting local people. If successful, you will be a part of the February 2026 cohort. You will need: • To be aged 18 or over • To be a British Citizen, an EC / EEA national or a commonwealth citizen, or foreign national with no restrictions on your stay in the UK • To have resided in the UK for a minimum of three years, with less than 12 months spent abroad (with some exceptions for those living on a UK military base) • A GCSE / Level 2 / equivalent (Grade C/Level 4 or above) in Maths and English • A full UK manual drivers’ licence Closing date: 04/09/2025