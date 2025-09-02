Nottinghamshire Police recruiting Police Community Support Officers

By Kate Mason
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
Do you want to help the police and protect the quality of life in Nottinghamshire?

Nottinghamshire Police are recruiting Police Community Support Officers (PCSO’s) to work alongside officers to make the local communities feel safer.

Out on patrol, you will be a visible reassuring presence, deterring crime and anti-social behaviour and engaging and supporting local people. If successful, you will be a part of the February 2026 cohort. You will need: • To be aged 18 or over • To be a British Citizen, an EC / EEA national or a commonwealth citizen, or foreign national with no restrictions on your stay in the UK • To have resided in the UK for a minimum of three years, with less than 12 months spent abroad (with some exceptions for those living on a UK military base) • A GCSE / Level 2 / equivalent (Grade C/Level 4 or above) in Maths and English • A full UK manual drivers’ licence Closing date: 04/09/2025

Apply here

