Nottinghamshire Police Prevention Hub work contributes to 8,467 fewer victim-based crimes

It has been a very busy, exciting and productive first year of operation for Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub.

The hub, launched in November 2023, is dedicated to creating and implementing prevention strategies throughout the city and county, as well as developing practical solutions to reduce crime and disorder.

With the department's activities encompassing the entire force, the hub plays a crucial role in fighting crime and ensuring public safety through its efforts to implement preventive measures across the service.

Over the past 12 months, the hub's proactive initiatives have led to a reduction of 8,467 victim-based crimes compared to the previous year.

Police prevention hub.

This decrease pertains to crimes recorded as having a direct victim.

Additionally, the hub's preventive efforts have resulted in 2,131 fewer incidents of stalking and harassment in the force area during the last year.

These initiatives have included raising public awareness and providing guidance on utilising stalking protection orders, domestic violence protection orders, and other resources available to help protect victims from harm.

Just some of the many services provided by teams within the hub include:

Offering practical advice to businesses to safeguard themselves against crime, including Safer Business engagement days

Youth engagement initiatives such as mini police and cadets to connect with young people to prevent them from being at risk of committing a crime

Implementing practical measures to reduce reoffending

The management and delivery of our special constabulary

Safeguarding and supporting victims of domestic abuse, so-called honour-based abuse and stalking

Suicide prevention

Substance interventions and harm reduction

Problem-solving coordinators

Superintendent Heather Maelor, the force's Prevention Hub lead, said: “The department brings together all of the preventative functions from across the force to ensure prevention is at the heart of policing activities.

“The aims of the hub align with the National Prevention Strategy – fewer victims, fewer offences, and less demand on policing, achieved by addressing underlying causes and using partnership-oriented problem-solving.

“There are countless examples I could give of the good prevention work undertaken by our department and across the force this year and the great lengths our teams have gone to in order to reduce offending and prevent things from happening in the first place as well as helping our communities.

“Prevention and problem-solving are really well embedded across our whole organisation and for us to make and achieve that change in culture within a year is absolutely huge.”