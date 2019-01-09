Nottinghamshire police officer to face gross misconduct hearing

A Nottinghamshire police officer is to face a gross misconduct hearing next week.

The officer has been charged with breaching the standards of professional behaviour in that he misrepresented his police powers, spoke to members of the public in an aggressive manner, unlawfully induced a member of the public to allow him to enter a property and unlawfully used force against a member of the public during an arrest.

The misconduct hearing will be held at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters at 9.30am on Wednesday, January 16.

The chairperson has determined the hearing will be held in public.

Public wishing to attend must register before midday on Monday, January 14.

Spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

You can register for the hearing by calling 101 ext 8002562 during office hours or email psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk