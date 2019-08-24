Nottinghamshire police launch a Bank Holiday crackdown on a troubled estate

Nottinghamshire Police has authorised a dispersal order for a troubled estate this weekend as part of its on-going work to reduce antisocial behaviour in the area.

The dispersal order for the Carsic Estate, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, means that police can ask a person to leave an area for up to 48 hours to prevent harassment, alarm, distress, crime or disorder.

Nottinghamshire police are deploying a dispersal order for a troubled estate over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Anyone who fails to leave when directed can be arrested.

Inspector Nick Butler said: “We understand the concerns of residents in the Carsic Estate, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and want to reassure them that appropriate action is being taken to address those concerns.

“We are aware of ongoing issues in the estate and in light of recent events we are going to be increasing police presence in the area as part of a dispersal order which will take effect this weekend.

“This order is a preventative tool that can be used to reduce the likelihood of crime or disorder happening in the area.”

Ashfield District Councillor Dan Williamson, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “The Council is working alongside the police to tackle anti-social behaviour on the Carsic estate.

“Our Community Protection team have a visible presence in the area and are working to tackle ongoing issues.

“It’s through working together that we will tackle anti-social behaviour and I can assure the residents of Carsic that we will not tolerate behaviour like this.”

The order will apply until Monday 26 August 2019 and will cover Davies Avenue.