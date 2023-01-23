Nottinghamshire Police in urgent appeal to trace 'wanted man'
Police on Nottinghamshire are appealing for help to trace a man “wanted in relation to a harassment incident”.
The force said officers are trying to find 27-year-old Ricky Etherington.
PC Jade Jackson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are keen to track down Etherington as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.
“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.
“If you have any information about his whereabouts please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting crime occurrence 22000691372, or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."