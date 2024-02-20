Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme, also known as Clare’s Law, allows people to find out if their partner or ex-partner has a history of violence or abuse.

The rule is named after 36-year-old Clare Wood, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend George Appleton in Salford, Greater Manchester, 2009.

A total of 6,149 requests have been made to Nottinghamshire Police since 2017, according to a Freedom of Information Request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The latest police figures

In 1,997 cases – around one in three – police disclosed relevant information to the applicants.

People can also request information about a friend or relative’s partner if they are worried that they might be at risk.

Before Clare’s Law, domestic abusers could more easily keep past criminal records confidential, even from those closest to them.

After her death, Clare’s family campaigned to make it easier for police to disclose relevant information to people who may be at risk.

They believe Clare’s murder could have been prevented if she had access to this information, because Appleton had a history of violence against women and was known to police. Appleton took his own life after carrying out the murder.

Clare’s Law was brought in in March 2014 and is officially known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.

Nottinghamshire has seen both requests and disclosures rise almost every single year since the scheme was introduced.

In 2017, there were 242 applications, of which police released information to 74 people.

By contract, 1,650 applications were made in 2023, and 534 disclosures were made.

You can request information from Nottinghamshire Police under Clare’s Law through their website.

If people are suffering abuse or know someone who is, they can report it by calling 101 or online. Always ring 999 if someone is in immediate danger.