Nottinghamshire Police bolsters its ranks as 14 new officers join the force

Proud family members, friends and colleagues gathered at Nottinghamshire Police HQ on Friday, September 15 to welcome the latest batch of new recruits.

The nine men and five women are part of the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) scheme – one of many routes into policing.

The course, delivered in partnership with the University of Derby, takes three years to complete and combines on-the-job learning alongside academic theory and knowledge.

Fourteen new officers have officially joined Nottinghamshire Police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Once recruits have successfully completed the programme, they will attain a degree in policing.

For PC Ciaron Fuller, Friday’s passing out ceremony was the culmination of a long journey that started with him being made redundant from his role managing a mobile phone shop.

He explained: “As things have turned out I think that was the best thing that could have happened to me at that time.

"I had always been interested in the law and in policing and I thought ‘now’s my chance to do something about it’.”

“I first became a PCSO at Leicestershire Police but really wanted to become a police officer because I’d enjoyed the role so much.

“People mostly call the police in their time of need, when serious things have happened and they need our help.

“The thought that it could now be me turning up to help them is really rewarding and I am excited by the positive impact I could potentially have on people’s lives.”

Making a positive difference is also at the forefront of PC Anesa Hasancevic’s mind at the end of 26 weeks of arduous training.

The 20-year-old explained: “With the way the world is a lot of people talk about doing something to make the world a better place, but ultimately you have to go out and do something about it which is why I decided to join the police.

"I also want to do my bit to improve the image of policing as a whole.”

PC Hasancevic also joked that her previous job had given her plenty of valuable experience for what lies ahead.

“Working the night shift in McDonalds in a Friday and Saturday night you really come across all sorts of things – people who are drunk, people who are upset and even people who are violent and aggressive.

“Those experiences really forced me to develop my interpersonal skills and have actually given me a lot of confidence at resolving conflicts in the future.”

PC Hasancevic and PC Fuller will both be starting their new roles after a short period of leave.

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “I was very proud to welcome these new recruits to our policing family and to share this enjoyable moment with their families.

"They have all worked very hard over the last six months and should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

“Each of these new officers brings with them a range of different experiences and skills, but I know they are united by a desire to serve the public and keep our communities safe.