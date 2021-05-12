Nottinghamshire Police appeal to find owner of suspected stolen dog

The female Cocker Spaniel, believed to be around five-years-old, was found during a recent police search at a farm, near East Bridgford.

Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant at the site on April 15 as part of an investigation into stolen vehicles and found the canine living in an abandoned vehicle.

Officers are seeking to trace the owner of the dog, who has a distinctive tuft of fur on top of her head.

Do you know the owner of this dog?

She is being cared for at a local kennels and is in good health.

Police are not trying to rehome the dog because they believe she has been stolen and urged people to only call if they have information that could help trace the owner.

Chief inspector Amy Styles-Jones, dog theft lead for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This dog has been in our care for several weeks now and we have every reason to believe that she is either missing or stolen.

“We are determined to return her to her true home and would like to speak to anyone who may recognise her, acknowledging that she may not be originally from Nottinghamshire.

"Whilst we appreciate support from well-wishers I would urge people not to call the police with offers to rehome the dog as this could tie up our control room resources and we are not looking to rehome her - we simply want to find the rightful owner.

"So I would ask that people only call us if they have information about who owns the dog.

"Please share this story far and wide across your social media networks and help us to find her rightful owner.

"Claimants will be asked to provide proof of ownership.”

Anyone with information about the rightful owner of the dog should call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 529 of May 6.