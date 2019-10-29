Nottinghamshire man who breached Criminal Behaviour order twice is jailed

A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail after breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order twice.

Jordan Shaw, 22, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the offence at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Monday.

Jordan Shaw has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail

READ MORE: 15 hidden gems you might not have visited in Nottinghamshire

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Shaw has been sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment having pled guilty to breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order on two occasions when appearing at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Monday."