Nottinghamshire man jailed for making indecent images of children

A Nottinghamshire man has been jailed after admitting five charges relating to the production of indecent images of children.

Ashley Macleod, 35, of Pagett Close, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to three charges of making of indecent photos of children and two charges of taking of indecent photos of children during an earlier appearance at Nottingham Crown Court, on Wednesday April 3.

Ashley Macleod

Included among the images which were investigated was one ‘category A’ image – the most severe classification of indecent images of children.He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (26 April) when he was jailed for five years.

Detective Constable Richard Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This conclusion to a lengthy investigation over two years is credit to the victim and her family for their courage and determination to seek justice.

"This individual's depravity and coercive control of children in this case is abhorrent and disturbing. It is a great result for the bravery of the family - and I'd like to thank them for their support throughout the case.”