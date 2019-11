A Nottinghamshire man has been charged with sending a threatening message to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Samuel Naylor, 37, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, is charged with sending a letter, communication or article conveying a threatening message to Mr Corbyn.

The incident was reported to Nottinghamshire Police on Tuesday (November 19).

Mr Naylor will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 3, 2020