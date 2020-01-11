Nottinghamshire man charged with multiple fraud offences due in court
A Nottinghamshire man is due to appear in court charged with 18 counts of fraud. Nick Bentley, 29, of St Stephens Road in Ollerton, is also charged with further counts of money laundering, theft and possession of an imitation firearm. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Saturday, January 11) after he was arrested by officers from Nottinghamshire Police yesterday. READ MORE: Man who killed Mansfield grandfather in hit and run mash convicted of manslaughter