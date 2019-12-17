Nottinghamshire man caught drink-driving in Derbyshire village

A Nottinghamshire man was caught over the limit in the early hours of the morning behind the wheel of a Transit van, a court heard.

Daniel Robert Lewis, aged 31, of Forest Road, Sutton, admitted drink driving when he appeared before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, December 17.

Prosecuting, Sarah Haslam, said that members of the public called police in Creswell, Derbyshire, who pulled Lewis over at around 2.50am on December 1.

She added that when police first breathalysed Lewis he recorded a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol to 100ml of breath, but later blew 61 when a second reading was taken at the police station. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol to 100ml of breath.

“He fully admitted that he had been driving the vehicle at the time, but said his friend had been driving it earlier in the evening,” she said.

Mitigating, Ben Strelley, said: “This is out of character for Mr Lewis and as a result of this he is going to lose his job because he is required to drive the van to one of the company’s sites, so this has been a hard lesson for him.”

Lewis was banned from driving for 17 months, but was offered a drink drive awareness course, which will reduce his ban by 18 weeks if completed by November 2020.

He was also fined £276, and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £32 victim surcharge.