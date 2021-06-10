Nottinghamshire man among six arrested for drugs and money laundering

The NCA investigation involves a Northern Ireland-based haulage company believed to be moving class A and B drugs from the continent into the UK, with cash going in the opposite direction.

A 44-year-old man living in Nottinghamshire, but originally from Newry, handed himself in at a police station in Nottingham on Wednesday, June 9, where he was arrested and questioned over offences including drug importation, drug supply and money laundering.

A 58-year-old man from Birmingham also handed himself in to the NCA in Nottingham, and was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Six people have been arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency

At the same time a man from Tamworth, aged 53, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering at a location in Essex.

And a man and woman, aged 51 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs at their home address in Peckham, London. A small quantity of class B and C drugs were recovered from the location. A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “Our investigation has identified a number of importations of drugs by hauliers with links to Northern Ireland.

“We suspect the hauliers involved were providing logistics for organised crime groups involved in drug supply, both in the UK and Ireland.

”The drugs trade fuels violence and exploitation in our communities, and today’s arrests are yet another example of the NCA and its partners working together to protect the public.

“Our investigation, which has been supported by Border Force, An Garda Siochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, will continue.”

Seizures as part of the investigation include 32 kilos of cannabis found by Border Force in a lorry that was about to board a ferry from Holyhead to Ireland in November 2018.