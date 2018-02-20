Nottinghamshire man admits sex assaults on boys

A former groundsman from Nottinghamshire has admitted sexually assaulting a pupil at a boarding school in Devon.

Peter Weyman is facing a jail sentence after he changed his plea and admitted sexual assaults on two boys which date back to the 1980s and 1990s.

They relate to a boy who was abused at the privately-run Chelfham Mill School, near Barnstaple, and earlier offences against a boy in South Yorkshire.

Weyman, 66, of Cleveland Close, Carlton in Lindrick, near Worksop, pleaded to 11 offences of indecent assault or indecency with a child.

Four offences of indecent assault relate to the boy who was abused at Chelfham Mill School.

The other three indecent assaults and four of indecency relate to the earlier victim, who was abused before Weyman moved to Devon to take up his job at the school.

Further allegations, which include abduction of the boy at Chelfham, will not be pursued after Weyman denied them.

He worked as a groundsman, maintenance man and janitor at the school which catered for vulnerable children from troubled backgrounds, many of whom were sent there by local authorities.

Judge Geoffrey Mercer QC will sentence Weyman at Exeter Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

The judge remanded him in custody and told him an immediate jail sentence was inevitable.