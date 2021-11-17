Caroline Henry was questioned over the way she engages with the public at a police and crime panel meeting.

Worksop councillor Kevin Greaves told the panel: “Our focus should be tackling crime, but the new commissioner seems to be followed around at public events by a camera crew to create glossy, self-promotional videos.

“In the interest of value for money, I propose a specific report at the next meeting to consider how much of taxpayers money is spent on spin.”

Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry has come under fire from Worksop councillor Kevin Greaves.

Mrs Henry defended the attack saying: “I want to be visible. I call it community engagement, not publicity, because that is what I am here to do.”

Public events held across Bassetlaw as well as Mansfield, Ashfield, Broxtowe and Nottingham were used to guide her plan, which determines where money will be spent over the next four years to tackle crime and to find out what issues are affecting communities.

Mrs Henry said about 12,500 people had viewed her online public consultation events, but said: “I have rejigged how I have done stuff since I started.

"I put on my own events, livestreamed it to, and not that many people came, whether that is Covid or rainy nights.

“I will continue to experiment, and do as many events as I can, and I will do it carefully to make sure we engage.”

She said there were 1,400 responses to her public survey, but there had also been focus groups as well.